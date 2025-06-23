Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,786.20. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NEM opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

