Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85,222 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after buying an additional 7,079,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,729,901,000 after buying an additional 1,689,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,526,660,000 after buying an additional 866,596 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,356,614,000 after buying an additional 241,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after buying an additional 2,785,707 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $3,127,077.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,807.49. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,671.52. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.7%
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.