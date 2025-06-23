5T Wealth LLC Sells 3,266 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

5T Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.3% of 5T Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,608 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after buying an additional 1,436,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.81 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

