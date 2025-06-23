Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Position Lessened by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEPC. Barclays began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $31.37 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -167.42%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.