Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $509.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.