iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.