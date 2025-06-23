iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.