JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,116 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $164.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.02. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $167.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.