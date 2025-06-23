XML Financial LLC Has $21.93 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $89.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

