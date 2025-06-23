JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 689 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 69,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $89.53 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

