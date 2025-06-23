Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

