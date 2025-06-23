1,720 Shares in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Acquired by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 150.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $139.17 on Monday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.27.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

