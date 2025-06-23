Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $91,780,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $577,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $198.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

