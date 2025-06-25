Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after buying an additional 15,483,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,144,000 after buying an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

