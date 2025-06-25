Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 496,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 614,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 82,276 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

