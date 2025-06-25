Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.70.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $55,026.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,971.62. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $63,621.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,545.10. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,707 shares of company stock valued at $351,786 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 1,376.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Criteo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,511,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,372,000 after buying an additional 104,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Criteo by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,329,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,320,000 after buying an additional 532,879 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.5% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 68,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 245.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 71,327 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Trading Up 3.6%

CRTO opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.51. Criteo has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $451.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Criteo had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Analyst Recommendations for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

