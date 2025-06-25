Tesco (LON:TSCO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 405.30 ($5.52) and last traded at GBX 404.10 ($5.50), with a volume of 172789125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.50 ($5.48).

Shore Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 378.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 366.25.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The retailer reported GBX 27.71 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Tesco had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesco PLC will post 27.374848 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ken Murphy purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £130,400 ($177,511.57). 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

