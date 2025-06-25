Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF alerts:

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BALI stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43.

About Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.