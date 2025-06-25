First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 516269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 1.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $770.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

About First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

