Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $2,478,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 118,658 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after buying an additional 256,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

PDEC stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

