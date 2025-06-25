Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 638 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $161.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

