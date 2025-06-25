Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.27 and last traded at $82.01, with a volume of 41861331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 223,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $9,199,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,270.12. This trade represents a 96.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,380,434 shares of company stock valued at $131,340,572 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after buying an additional 26,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,598,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,701 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 286.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

