Analysts Set Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Price Target at $5.85

Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Nokia Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.93. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.0336 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nokia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

