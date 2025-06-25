W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 88.74 ($1.21), with a volume of 17346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.21).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.63) target price on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.65 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. W.A.G payment solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Equities analysts forecast that W.A.G payment solutions plc will post 7.1466198 earnings per share for the current year.
Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.
Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.
