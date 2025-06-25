THG (LON:THG) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.40 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 31.24 ($0.43). 5,273,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 8,135,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.12 ($0.38).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on THG from GBX 49 ($0.67) to GBX 45 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £419.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.19.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter. THG had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that THG Plc will post -6.7170435 EPS for the current year.

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

