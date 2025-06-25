Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,231,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,036,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 76,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,278,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $221.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.32. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $201.35 and a one year high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

