Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,705,000. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Shares of DIS opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.83. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

