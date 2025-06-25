Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,997,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after buying an additional 246,429 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 67,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGrath & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

