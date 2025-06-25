Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is Edmp Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 3.8% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock

OHI opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 166.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

