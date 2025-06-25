The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Mosaic by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mosaic by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,593,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,812 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

