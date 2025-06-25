Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,857 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $34,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in AON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in AON by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in AON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $360.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $285.35 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.27.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

