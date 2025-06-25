Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $135,532,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,545,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,302,000. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,278,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,002,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.2%

VTHR stock opened at $268.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.80. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.11 and a 52 week high of $272.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

