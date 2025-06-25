Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 634 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $94.46. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

