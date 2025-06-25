AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 375,747 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 357,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 813,566 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE DOC opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

