lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1,358.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $232.93 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $219.97 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

