GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3%

UPS opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

