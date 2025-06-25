GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $217,076.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,718,365.70. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,099,398. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $182.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

