EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

