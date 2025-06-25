Steph & Co. Has $360,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Steph & Co. trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $494.63 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $380.63 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.43.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

