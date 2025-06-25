Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $247.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day moving average is $256.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

