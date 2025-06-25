Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $41.71 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.33% of Illumina worth $41,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

