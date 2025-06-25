JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $35,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

Shares of JGRO opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

