Field & Main Bank Acquires 995 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 995.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Dollar General by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $135.46. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.04%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.08.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

