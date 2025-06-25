Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today – June 22nd

Oracle, Exxon Mobil, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories held by a production company, encompassing raw materials awaiting processing, work-in-progress items under production, and finished goods ready for sale. They serve to smooth out production flow, buffer against supply chain disruptions, and meet customer demand on time. Effective management of these stocks balances carrying costs with service levels to optimize operational efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $5.82 on Friday, reaching $205.06. 20,826,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,840,571. The firm has a market cap of $573.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.33. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $114.81. 36,250,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,643,547. The firm has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.60. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded down $3.79 on Friday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,972,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,546,721. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.51. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

