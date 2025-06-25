AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 770.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 424,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 375,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,658,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 11.9% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 164,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 15.6% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $878.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

