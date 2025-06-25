Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

