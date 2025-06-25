Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,547.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 641,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $179,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7%

MCD opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.60 and a 200 day moving average of $302.72. The company has a market cap of $208.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

Get Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.