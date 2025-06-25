Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires Shares of 39,255 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

