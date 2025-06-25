PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $131.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

