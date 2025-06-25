Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 22.0% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $70,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,749,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after buying an additional 225,501 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 24,006 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.