Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases New Stake in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,980 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,416,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,576,000 after buying an additional 305,826 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $308,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. F.N.B. Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on FNB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

